COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 10 imported cases

  09:35 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.
  09:35 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0

The city reported no local infections, eight imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10 from Sri Lanka.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from New Zealand.

The third to sixth patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the United States.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from South Korea.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The second case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 14, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 745 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,264 imported cases, 5,174 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
