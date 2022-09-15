Operations resume at local airports as typhoon moves away

Operations at Shanghai's two airports returned to normal on Thursday morning as Typhoon Muifa moved away from the city.

2 Photos | View Slide Show › A Juneyao Airlines' flight takes off from Pudong airport on Thursday morning, marking the restoration of the airport's operations after Typhoon Muifa. Ti Gong

A Juneyao Airlines' flight takes off from the Hongqiao airport on Thursday morning, marking the restoration of the airport's operation after Typhoon Muifa. Ti Gong

The 12th typhoon this year that made a second landfall in Shanghai's Fengxian District early Thursday morning had been moving north to neighboring Jiangsu Province by noon, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The airport authority has cancelled nearly 600 passenger flights at both Pudong and Hongqiao airports, including all takeoff and landing flights after 5:30pm on Wednesday.

As rainfall tapered off on Thursday morning, takeoffs and landings at both airports returned to normal.

Juneyao Airlines' first restored flight took off from Pudong airport at 9:50am, while another Juneyao flight took off from Hongqiao airport at 10:10am.

By noon, visibility rose to more than 10 kilometers at both airports, which plan to operate a total of 761 inbound and outbound flights on Thursday.

More than 450 flights will take off and land at Pudong airport along with around 300 at Hongqiao airport, according to the Shanghai Airport Authority.

2 Photos | View Slide Show › Passengers check in at Pudong airport on Thursday morning. Ti Gong

Passengers line up to check in at the Hongqiao airport on Thursday morning. Ti Gong

The airport authority dredged ditches and repaired trolleys and disinfection machines to ensure safety during the downpour.

Both airports launched a smart flood-prevention system, which automatically measures the amount of rainwater, sends alerts and dispatches personnel and flood-prevention materials.

The air-conditioning system, shops and restaurants in the terminal buildings extended operation hours to serve stranded passengers, and a temporary zone has been set up for travelers to rest.

China Eastern Airlines will restore flights after 2pm at Hongqiao airport and at 3pm at Pudong airport, the Shanghai-based carrier said.

A total of 253 China Eastern flights will take off or land at both airports on Thursday to make up for yesterday's cancellations.

The carrier has dispatched more than 500 mechanics to release cables that were used to secure aircraft onto the tarmac when the typhoon passed through the city.

The local carrier's operations at airports in Ningbo, Zhoushan, Hangzhou, Wenzhou and Taizhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province as well as Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province have been fully restored.