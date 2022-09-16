COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 12 imported cases

The local cases are close contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported no local infections, three local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported confirmed cases and two imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

3 local asymptomatic infections

The infections are close contacts of previous cases and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first and second patients are both Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10 from the United States on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from the US.

The fifth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from France.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from Singapore.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from the US.

The eighth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Spain, and the ninth patient, a Chinese living in Italy, arrived at the local airport on September 13 on the same flight from Spain.

The 10th patient is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from the Netherlands.

The 11th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Canada.

The 12th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 232 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 9 from Canada.

The second case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from Japan.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and six asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 15, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized. A total of 748 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,276 imported cases, 5,179 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.