Auto buffs young and old lured by charm of the car at exhibition

  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Automobile City show appeals to families as it introduces visitors to future technologies linked to ongoing development of the auto industry.
  16:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Ti Gong

A boy is attracted by an exhibit at the auto culture festival display.

A range of auto-related activities are being staged for auto buffs at Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading District as part of the annual Shanghai Auto Culture Festival.

An exhibition features the charm of the car and there's painting for kids, auto model DIY activities, and science popularization events available through late September.

The auto culture festival is also part of Shanghai Tourism Festival, the annual tourism extravaganza of the city, which will raise its curtain on Saturday.

A highlight of the festival is the Cross University Mobility Design Exhibition kicking off at Life Hub@Anting, a shopping mall in Jiading. It will feature more than 120 design works from the students of 13 universities using various media such as images, models and digital.

Jointly hosted by the automobile city and Tongji University, it is themed "Design in the New Eco" and will run through September 28.

Year-round related activities centered on the metaverse and technology innovation will be conducted to show the infinite possibilities of transportation and the innovative integration of art and technology.

Ti Gong

Innovation in auto design shines through at the exhibition.

Ti Gong

Smart vehicle on display

Designers and scholars will share insights into the future development trend of vehicles.

A smart auto pilot vehicle relying on 3D printing technology and designed based on future city transportation concepts with panoramic perception technology has been unveiled as part of the exhibition.

"The combination of art and technology caters to the interest of Generation Z (tech-savvy youth) and promotes auto culture," said Pan Xiaohong, deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group).

"The event encourages young people who are interested in autos and good at aesthetics design to get involved in the future development of autos."

The automobile city has released a variety of tourist routes blending auto industry and kart driving, allowing tourists to enjoy the fun of autos.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
