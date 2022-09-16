Avatar-themed exhibition set to open at Shanghai Disneyland

News / Metro

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-09-16
"Explore Pandora" is the first themed touring exhibition with a link to the Avatar brand to be hosted in a Disney Park anywhere in the world.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Ti Gong

An Avatar-themed immersive exhibition will open to Shanghai Disneyland visitors next week.

Inspired by the highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar: Explore Pandora" will open on September 22 and run through March 2023.

It is the first Avatar-themed touring exhibition to be hosted in a Disney Park anywhere in the world.

It is presented by Shanghai Disney Resort in collaboration with James Cameron, Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney Location-Based Experiences.

Exhibiting in the futuristically designed setting of Tomorrowland, it will open to park guests from 10am to 5pm each day.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

The exhibition features life-sized recreations of iconic landmarks from the film.

It combines innovative storytelling and technology with a unique walk-through exhibition.

Guests will be able to explore the fantastical alien moon of Pandora, the culture of its inhabitants, the Na'vi, and stunning bio-luminescent environments.

Covering 1,400 square meters, it features life-size recreations of iconic landmarks from the film, most notably the Tree of Voices.

Standing at a towering six meters in height, this centerpiece is a glowing recreation of the movie's sacred place of connection containing whispers from ancestors of the Na'vi.

Ti Gong

The exhibition will open in the Tomorrowland section.

High-tech interactives, including the Amplified Mobility Platform suit simulator, as well as an opportunity to be "Avatarized" are exciting touchpoints for guests. The exhibition also offers exploration of the indigenous Na'vi culture, alongside sculpts of exotic creatures.

It also includes a unique shopping experience featuring limited-time Avatar souvenirs at the Tomorrowland Pavilion Shop. The store features a selection of Avatar-themed souvenirs, such as the cute Na'vi plush, toys, collectible pin, and more. Guests can select and adopt their own banshee creature.

The launch of the exhibit coincides with the international premiere of the much-anticipated sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water," which is scheduled for December 2022 globally and will extend the story of this unique alien world.

