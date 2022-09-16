First city-level medical facility in Shanghai's 'new cities' opens in Fengxian

The five "new cities" in Shanghai's suburbs have received their first city-level professional hospital, offering comprehensive, high-quality paediatrics and women's health care.

The first city-level professional hospital located in the five "new cities" was unveiled in Fengxian District on Friday, allowing rural residents to enjoy high-quality health service near their home.

The Fengxian branch of the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Hospital has 500 beds and offers medical services in obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics and reproductive health.

It is equipped with a reproduction center, a fetal medical center, a prenatal diagnosis center and a female disease center, said officials from the hospital, which also celebrated its 70th anniversary.

The branch does not only serve people in Fengxian but also those in the Yangtze River Delta region and other provinces, officials said.

On Friday's ceremony, a maternity and child health research institute was also launched to focus on the study of fertility management, inborn deformity prevention, origin of chronic disease, and women's health management.

The institute will target talent from home and abroad, and encourage interdisciplinary research to build it into a facility with international influence.

Shanghai introduced the five "new cities" in suburban areas of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area to boost social and economic development.