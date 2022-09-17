Regular screening for Alzheimer's a must

People aged 50 years old and over should undertake an annual screening to check for Alzheimer's disease, medical experts have told a Yangtze River Delta cognition disorder seminar.

People aged 50 years old and over should undertake an annual screening to check for Alzheimer's disease, medical experts told a Yangtze River Delta cognition disorder seminar on Saturday, ahead of World Alzheimer's Day on next Wednesday.

Alzheimer's disease, with a high death rate and disability rate, has become a serious public and social problem. A person is diagnosed with the disease every three seconds worldwide.

Early screening, diagnosis and treatment is the key, experts told the seminar, during which a cognition disorder research center was established at the Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital. It will boost academic research and clinical capability to treat Alzheimer's disease in the city.



The National Health Commission has set an aim of having 80 percent of the public know about Alzheimer's disease, and 80 percent of the target population undergo screening.

"Many people know about Alzheimer's disease," said Dr Bao Guanshui, director of the new center. "But much fewer come to see doctors, because many people are not aware of the primary symptoms and fail to receive screening to identify the disease early.

"Cognition disorder is a progressive process, so early treatment and intervention can delay its deterioration. Screening and effective prevention and control can help reduce the incidence.

"We will focus on new intelligent tool development for early detection of cognition disorder and study new therapy for combined and individualized treatment including medication, physical training, surgery and traditional Chinese medicine."

The cognition disorder center has been named as a trial facility for primary screening on Alzheimer's disease. It has reached cooperation with several elderly people's homes in the city to carry out lectures and screening for cognition disorders.