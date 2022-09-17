News / Metro

Samba your way to Skymall for Latin festival

Graffiti, handicrafts, samba, coffee and live music will feature in the three-week "Hola Mundo Mua!" Latin American Culture Festival that kicked off on Saturday.
Graffiti, handicrafts, samba, coffee and live music will feature in the three-week "Hola Mundo Mua!" Latin American Culture Festival that kicked off today in Shanghai.

Held at Skymall, a shopping center in Minhang District, the festival is also a celebration of the 12th anniversary of the mall.

"Hola Mundo Mua!" Latin American Culture Festival Is held at Skymall shopping center in Minhang District.

The festival will run through October 7, with various discounts, DIY salons and themed fairs that focus on Latin American food and drinks, art and music, as well as book events featuring great novels like "One Hundred Years of Solitude."

The festival is also supported by Latin American consulates general in Shanghai including Argentina, Cuba, Peru and Venezuela, whose consuls and other diplomats attended the opening ceremony.

Consuls general and other diplomats have a toast to all participants at the opening ceremony.

Renowned Shanghai pianist Song Siheng performs at the opening ceremony.

In the next three weeks, three Latin American fairs will be held with different themes, starting with one featuring all kinds of spirits and liqueurs, with a live band.

Latin American cuisines and snacks will highlight the second week, with DIY workshops for chocolate and Mexican hats. The last fair, coinciding with China's National Day holiday that starts on October 1, will feature coffee, accompanied by a samba parade and South American live percussion.

Various types of workshops will also be held in afternoons and evenings, from interactive do-it-yourself sessions to make your own coffee mug to lectures on Latin American novels or philosophy.

Event info:

Date: Through October 7

Address: 1/F, 5001 Dushi Road

Minhang
National Day holiday
