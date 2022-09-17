On parade with the latest student designs

The designs of young students have been showcased at a fashion show at the ongoing World Design Cities Conference 2022.

Donghua University students' designs are displayed at the "Clothing Fashion from the Orient" fashion show. Ti Gong

The "Clothing Fashion from the Orient" featured more than 70 sets of designs by 12 students from Donghua University. It showed their understanding of the sustainable development of nature and a boom in national brands.

They were presented in three sessions under the themes of mountain, water and light.

"It was not easy to go through the study, training and competitions in the past four years," said Li Shuqi, a designer from Donghua, about her own work titled "Feeling and Desire."

Li won the 27th China Fashion Design New Talent Award one week ago.

"All the efforts I have made to overcome the hardships paid off, and I'm overwhelmed by the sense of gain now," she said. "I love Shanghai and its opening-up and inclusiveness, which has been inspiring me to come up with avant-garde ideas and designs."

As one of the co-organizers of the conference, the first of its kind in Shanghai, the university is also staging an exhibition which will run through Sunday at the main venue of the event at 68 Longhua Road E.

The Jingwei Fashion Exhibition features square matrixes, semi-transparent curtains and blurred boundaries which create a diverse, inclusive and symbiotic space to inspire visitors to look into the frontier and future of the design industry.

According to Donghua, the designs drew inspirations from achievements made by the university in fabric and fashion industry, which have been widely used in areas ranging from aerospace to architecture and environment protection. It demonstrates students' innovative attempts in integrating technologies into fashion art.