COVID-19 in Shanghai: no local infections, 25 imported cases

The city reported no new local infections, 16 imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12 from the United Kingdom via Finland.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 12 from France.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 13 from Mexico via the Netherlands.



The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the Untied States via Denmark.

The fifth to eighth patients, all Taiwan residents, and the ninth patient, an American, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 15 from China's Taiwan.

The 10th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from Japan.

The 11th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from the US.

The 12th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from Australia.

The 13th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from the US.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from the South Africa via France.

The 15th and 16th patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 454 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from Austria.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 10 from the US.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from China's Taiwan.



The fourth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 15 from Germany.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 16 from Japan.

The eighth case, a Chinese departing from Singapore, and the ninth case, a Chinese departing from the UK, arrived at the local airport on September 16 on the same flight from Singapore.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 211 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 10 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 17, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 192 have been discharged upon recovery and three are still hospitalized. A total of 749 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,301 imported cases, 5,200 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.