News / Metro

'Meeting Room on Top of Shanghai' debuts with forum

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-19       0
The forum was hosted by Shanghai Tower in tandem with Shanghai Y50 Institute, a think tank behind the annual Y50 Forum to engage young talent in the city's innovation development.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-09-19       0
'Meeting Room on Top of Shanghai' debuts with forum
Ti Gong

A new forum opens at the Shanghai Tower.

The "Meeting Room on Top of Shanghai" has opened 173 meters above the ground with the opening event kicking off over the weekend.

It's a newly launched forum hosted by Shanghai Tower, the world's third-tallest building at a height of 632 meters, in collaboration with Shanghai Y50 Institute, a think tank behind the annual Y50 Forum to engage young talent in the city's innovation development.

In the "Meeting Room" on the 37th floor of the tower, experts discuss hot topics in science, politics, art and other fields.

The opening session, themed around green, low-carbon development, was held on Saturday in the context that China pledges to cap carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, commonly known as "dual carbon" targets.

Challenges to achieve "dual carbon" targets and the energy future were discussed.

An Miao, chief engineer of the Shanghai Environment Group, stressed the responsibility of industries and companies to cut carbon emissions.

Currently, 47 projects such as power stations and solid waste treatment plants are operated or being built by the environment group, most of which have great potential to cut carbon emissions, An said.

'Meeting Room on Top of Shanghai' debuts with forum
Ti Gong

Marshall Strabala, chief architect of Shanghai Tower, compares the design to a thermos bottle.

Shanghai Tower is widely regarded as the world's greenest skyscraper for incorporating more than 40 energy-saving features.

Marshall Strabala, Shanghai Tower's chief architect, compared the design to a thermos bottle as the double-skin facade provides excellent insulation and reduces energy costs. That means enough savings to build another Shanghai Tower in the next 60 years, he said during the World Design Cities Conference that wrapped up in Shanghai on Sunday.

He believes low-carbon designs are the future and Shanghai is promoting the idea in its urban planning. Using the North Bund as an example, he revealed that a 480-meter-tall tower will be the next generation of Shanghai Tower, featuring greener designs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
North Bund
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     