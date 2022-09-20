News / Metro

A more seamless way for commuters to take Metro

Local subway commuters can use Alipay and WeChat to take the Shanghai Metro beginning next Wednesday, September 28, without having to scan the venue code.
Ti Gong

Passengers scan the integrated code on the Daduhui app to enter a Metro station.

The two most frequently used apps have incorporated PCR test durations, health QR, venue and ticket codes on Metro Daduhui, Shanghai Metro's official app, into the same page.

Passengers can show the code page on Alipay or WeChat to Metro staff and go through the turnstiles by scanning the code, according to Shentong Metro, the city's subway operator. They must open Bluetooth on their mobile phones to pass through the turnstiles with the apps.

Fast pass channels will be set up at 105 Metro stations that have a large number of passengers during rush hour so Alipay, WeChat and Daduhui users can enter more quickly.

Shentong Metro noted that passengers must scan the same code they show Metro staff to go through the turnstiles. Otherwise, it will be deemed a violation against the city's COVID-19 prevention rules.

Currently, passengers must show their venue codes when using public transportation cards or scan the integrated code on Daduhui to take the Metro.

The Metro operator launched Daduhui in 2018 to enable passengers to use mobile payments for tickets.

As the city emerged from its two-month lockdown in June, it initiated the integrated code on Daduhui that incorporates PCR test durations, health QR, venue and ticket codes.

﻿
