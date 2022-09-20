News / Metro

Doctor Talk Show debuts in print version

  23:15 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
"Doctor Talk Show," a book about health education in an interesting way, was published in the city to encourage more medics to get involved in science education, local health officials said on Tuesday.

Shanghai initiated "Doctor Talk Show," China's first medical staff talk show and competition, last year to enhance health education in a fun way.

The book documents the the entire competition process and memorable lines from winners.

The second episode of the talk show will take place later this year. The new round of the competition will be broadcast by Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV to reach a wider audience.

Medical staff working in private medical facilities and international hospitals will also appear in the competition.

Shanghai is the first city to include medics' health-promotion involvement and performance into its professional evaluation system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
