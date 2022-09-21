News / Metro

Comme Moi collection to open Shanghai Fashion Week

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
In its 20th year, the fashion week will reach out to more consumer-based communities through a variety of physical events, digital initiatives and offline activities.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Comme Moi collection to open Shanghai Fashion Week
Ti Gong

Shanghai Fashion Week kicks off on Thursday with a catwalk show of Comme Moi's collection at the event's main venue in Xintiandi.

With the theme "Met a Nature," the spring/summer 2023 edition attempts to merge the reality fashion scenes into the metaverse, a tech-driven virtual world. The runway shows will be livestreamed on its official Douyin account, and some of the city's iconic landmarks will be transformed into "pop-up studios" where the public can meet more China-grown independent fashion brands.

Trade fairs such as Ontimeshow, Mode Shanghai, Tube Showroom, Alter, NOT, DaDaShow, and many others will be held during the nine-day fashion gala to help build Asia's largest fashion trade market. Approximately 1,000 fashion brands are expected to participate in the 60,000-square-meter exhibition space.

Shanghai Fashion Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. As a way to strengthen the industry's resilience in the post-COVID era, the fashion week will reach out to more consumer-based communities through a variety of physical events, digital initiatives and offline activities.

At the event, the Mckinsey 2022 China Fashion Industry Whitepaper will be released, and Shine Her Light will invite outstanding women from the industry to participate in the dialogue, empowering women's roles in the fashion, arts and lifestyle industries. M Space will discuss a variety of issues, including sustainable development and green fashion.

Youngor, a national textile and apparel manufacturer, will launch the first season of Innovation 100, a designer incubation project. The new collection, "Real in New Way," features 30 young designers from eight countries and regions.

Harrods, a luxury department store in London, is making a comeback with its livestream panel discussion, "In the Frame by Harrods," which gathers young talent from the Chinese fashion industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xintiandi
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     