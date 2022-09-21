News / Metro

'Shanghai model' of nursing services for senior citizens with cognitive disorders

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Shanghai's subdistricts and towns strengthen care and nursing facilities for elderly residents suffering from cognitive disorders.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
'Shanghai model' of nursing services for senior citizens with cognitive disorders
Wang Jiayi

A simple game designed for senior citizens with cognitive disorders, at the Tianshan Road subdistrict comprehensive senior service center in Changning District.

A total of 170 subdistricts and towns have been included in the city's trial of friendly communities, in a manner of "Shanghai model," for senior citizens with cognitive disorders.

The coverage will be expanded to include all subdistricts and towns in the city by the end of 2025, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced on Wednesday, or World Alzheimer's Day.

Shanghai is among the most aging cities in the nation in terms of its elderly population, and 80 percent of subdistricts and towns have so far been involved in the trial launched in late 2019, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They are actively conducting risk evaluation, early intervention, education, family support and platform establishment on cognitive disorders with positive results already achieved, the bureau said.

The subdistricts and towns have introduced non-medical interventions such as brain activation activities, music, and art therapies based on the cognitive disorder level and habits of senior citizens.

Training in memory, language, logic, sensation and perception, as well as limb control, can delay the worsening of the condition, promote senior citizens' social interaction and keep them healthy psychologically, the bureau said.

'Shanghai model' of nursing services for senior citizens with cognitive disorders
Wang Jiayi

The Tianshan Road subdistrict comprehensive senior service center features a homey atmosphere, with household items to help delay cognitive disorder development among elderly residents.

Via exclusive, additional community-based nursing and care services, the city is gradually establishing the "Shanghai model" of nursing services for senior citizens with cognitive disorders, said Shen Min, deputy director of the bureau.

"The city will continually improve its service system for elderly residents with cognitive disorders, and promote high-quality development of its senior-care services to ensure that senior citizens live a happy and quality life in the city," said Shen.

Two local standards, one focused on the setting of nursing facilities and services for seniors with cognitive disorders, and one highlighting the development of friendly communities for senior citizens with cognitive disorders, are being drafted in the city.

In Changning, Putuo and Jing'an districts, all subdistricts and towns have been involved in the trial.

Shanghai's elderly population, at or above 60, grew to over 87,000 or 1.6 percent in 2021 from a year earlier, accounting for more than 36 percent of permanent residents.

By the end of last year, the city had allocated 7,302 beds with nursing functions and services for senior citizens with cognitive disorders, and the figure will double by the end of 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     