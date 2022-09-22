News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 16 imported cases

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and four asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, nine imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 17 from the United Kingdom.

The second patient is a Chinese resident who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Malaysia.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from France.

The fifth to seventh patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Ireland via Finland on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from France.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Canada.

The second and third cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the United States.

The fourth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Finland.

The sixth and seventh case are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from France on the same flight.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 75 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and four asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 21, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 193 have been discharged upon recovery and two are still hospitalized. A total of 753 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,334 imported cases, 5,226 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
