Video series documents Xi's views on socialism

A 20-episode short video series about Chinese President Xi Jinping's thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics will be launched tomorrow.

A 20-episode short video series about President Xi Jinping's thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics will be launched tomorrow to celebrate the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress.

The series is the second season following the successful broadcast of the first one in June which has been viewed over 40 million times.

The new videos focus on ordinary people's work and lives and explain how Xi's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is practiced in Shanghai.

They will be aired every day from September 23 to October 12 on major TV networks and online platforms.