Shanghai set to unveil another pedestrian street

Another pedestrian street will be unveiled in Shanghai this weekend though this one is not as long as the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and will be accessible to people to walk freely in designated time slots.

Maoming Road N., a 574-meter-long street connecting Zhang Yuan, or Zhang's Garden, and Fengsheng Li, will turn into a pedestrian street each weekend (from midnight of Friday to 4am of Monday) starting this week and the same time during all national holidays.

City officials believe the street will further stimulate the night economy, and release more potential of Zhang Yuan, which is just one block away from the busy Nanjing Road W. and is now undergoing a major renovation to restore its past glory in both cultural and business facets.

CFP

People can reach Maoming Road N. through:

Metro Lines 2, 12, 13; Nanjing Road W. Station

Bus Routes No. 20, 23, 24, 37, 41, 49, 301, 304, 330, and 955.

For motor vehicles, they can bypass Maoming Road N. when it is a pedestrian street via the neighboring Shaanxi Road N., and visitors can park their cars in parking lots of Wujiang Road, Fengsheng Li, TaiKoo Hui and Nanjing Road W.