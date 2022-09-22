News / Metro

Shanghai set to unveil another pedestrian street

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
Maoming Road N., a 574-meter street linking Zhang Yuan, or Zhang's Garden, and Fengsheng Li, will become a pedestrian street at weekends (from midnight of Friday to 4am of Monday).
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
Shanghai set to unveil another pedestrian street

Maoming Road N. is under a major renovation.

Another pedestrian street will be unveiled in Shanghai this weekend though this one is not as long as the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and will be accessible to people to walk freely in designated time slots.

Maoming Road N., a 574-meter-long street connecting Zhang Yuan, or Zhang's Garden, and Fengsheng Li, will turn into a pedestrian street each weekend (from midnight of Friday to 4am of Monday) starting this week and the same time during all national holidays.

City officials believe the street will further stimulate the night economy, and release more potential of Zhang Yuan, which is just one block away from the busy Nanjing Road W. and is now undergoing a major renovation to restore its past glory in both cultural and business facets.

Shanghai set to unveil another pedestrian street
CFP

Zhang Yuan not only belongs to a cluster of shikumen (stone-gate) houses but also to over a century of social change and shared memories. The legendary story of Zhang Yuan began with a British businessman who sold a country house to Zhang Shuhe in 1882. Zhang, a Wuxi native, then rebuilt the estate and turned it into a public garden. The Arcadia Hall in Zhang Yuan used to be the tallest building in Shanghai, and a place where renowned revolutionaries, such as Dr Sun Yat-sen and Cai Yuanpei, gave speeches. Chinese kung fu master Huo Yuanjia once performed here too.

People can reach Maoming Road N. through:

Metro Lines 2, 12, 13; Nanjing Road W. Station

Bus Routes No. 20, 23, 24, 37, 41, 49, 301, 304, 330, and 955.

For motor vehicles, they can bypass Maoming Road N. when it is a pedestrian street via the neighboring Shaanxi Road N., and visitors can park their cars in parking lots of Wujiang Road, Fengsheng Li, TaiKoo Hui and Nanjing Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     