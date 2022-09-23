News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local infection, 20 imported cases

The local case is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, one local asymptomatic infection, 15 imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local asymptomatic infection

The case is a close contact of a previous infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient, a Malaysian, and the second patient, a Chinese, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 18 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from South Korea.

The fourth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Iraq via the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 19 from Finland.

The sixth patient, a Chinese departing from Chad, and the seventh patient, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on September 20 from France on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Japan.

The ninth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Spain.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from the United States via Germany.

The 11th and 12th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from the US on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Malaysia.

The 14th and 15th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 21 from Germany on the same flight.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 337 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 17 from the Hong Kong SAR.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from the United Kingdom.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from Argentine via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 20 from the Netherlands.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 58 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 19 confirmed patients and 13 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 22, of all the 171 local confirmed cases, 194 have been discharged upon recovery and one is still hospitalized. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,349 imported cases, 5,244 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
