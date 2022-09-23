News / Metro

LinaBell makes surprise International Day of Sign Languages appearance

The Disney character attends a special sign language class at Chuansha Community Education Center.
Ti Gong

LinaBell attends a community sign language class to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages.

Ti Gong

After the class, the curious little fox also visits Chuansha Park.

Disney character LinaBell has challenged herself to a new adventure: learning sign language.

The curious and inquisitive pink fox attended a special sign language class on Friday, this year's International Day of Sign Languages, at Chuansha Community Education Center.

The center is in Chuansha Town where Shanghai Disney Resort is located.

Together with over 100 residents, she learnt to sign "good morning," "thank you," "did you eat?" and, most importantly, "Happy International Day of Sign Languages!"

Also, the little fox, who loves nature, visited Chuansha Park to explore the beautiful landscape, experience local culture with her iconic magnifying glass, and of course, pose for photos to capture unforgettable moments.

Ti Gong

LinaBell poses for photos in Chuansha Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
