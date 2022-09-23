News / Metro

Tourism festival touts archeology journey in Yangpu District

As part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, residents and tourists are invited to embark on a haipai (Shanghai-style) "city archeology" journey in Yangpu District.
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the Wujiaochang area

Residents and tourists are invited to embark on a haipai (Shanghai-style) "city archeology" journey in Yangpu District to explore its cultural and tourism splendor and hidden gems.

An activity seeking vlogs, photos and articles related to the district has begun as a highlight of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, the city's annual tourism extravaganza, and expats living in the city are invited to be part of it.

Themed on haipai life, Yangpu stories, the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, and fun of nature, the event encourages residents and tourists to take in-depth trips in Yangpu and explore stories and history behind its lanes and blocks, according to the district's cultural and tourism authorities.

Ti Gong

The charming night view of Yangpu's riverfront area

People can take a stroll along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, discover industrial heritages and experience how the former "industrial rust belt" has been turned into a belt with enchanting scenery.

They are also invited to explore small streets, old residences, museums, universities and exhibitions in the district to discover stories of a bygone era and capture the district's natural beauty.

Time-honored stores in the district are the best places to experience the glamor of intangible cultural heritages, and people can experience the daily life of residents at old lilong (alleyway).

Vlogs with ingenious ideas in three minutes or less are being solicited, with the award ranging between 1,000 yuan (US$141) and 3,000 yuan.

Vlogs and photos can be sent to yangpustory@126.com through October 20 with the results of winning entries to be announced in late October.

Ti Gong

Yangpu has lush greenery resources.

Ti Gong

Yangpu's riverfront beauty

Ti Gong

Green Hill, a new landmark in Yangpu

Ti Gong

Yangpu's riverfront beauty

