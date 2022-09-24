News / Metro

Shanghai roads are getting crowded again

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
Traffic flows at Shanghai's major downtown roads have almost recovered to their normal levels before the March COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-24       0
Shanghai roads are getting crowded again
Imaginechina

Busy traffic near Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

Traffic flows at Shanghai's major downtown roads have almost recovered to their normal levels before the March COVID-19 resurgence, the city's transport management center said on Saturday.

A total of 1.9 million vehicles were on local main roads in August, a 7.2 percent increase on July, said the center under the Shanghai Transport Commission.

That is 94.5 percent of late February, before the recent COVID-19 resurgence in the city.

The traffic flow on local highways has been fully restored to the pre-resurgence level with about 1.3 million cars, a 10.8 percent increase month on month.

The Fuxing Road and Dapu Road tunnels running under the Huangpu River have seen the biggest surge during rush hours.

The number of cross-provincial vehicles on local national and provincial expressways is also increasing rapidly, especially cargo trucks to or from mainly neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

However, amid the restored flow, the number of traffic accidents is also rising. More than 2,300 accidents occurred on local main roads, highways and bridges.

Vehicle flow bounced back quickly after the passing of typhoon Hinnamnor and the opening of new semesters at local schools from September.

The number of vehicles during morning rush hours rose by 17 percent on September 5 compared with September 1. Congestion occurred most frequently on the busy South-North Elevated Road with an average congestion time of about 2.5 hours during the morning rush, as well as part of the Inner Ring Road between Gonghexin Road and Yan'an Road W.

The Xujiahui commercial hub had the most congested ground roads during rush hours in early September, followed by the Gonghexincun Community area in Jing'an District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     