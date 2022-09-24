Autumn Equinox temple fair showcases folk customs

Yuyuan Garden Malls is staging a traditional temple fair to celebrate the autumn solar term qiufen, or the Autumn Equinox.

The temple fair celebration is being held at the dining and shopping facilities near the historical garden through September 28 with free admission.

It will showcase the folk customs for autumn harvests dating back to the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907).

Qiufen usually takes place in late September when the sun's elliptical longitude reaches 180 degrees with cool weather covering most regions in China.

Parades, art performances, a lantern fair and art installations will feature at the iconic Zigzag Bridge, Mid-Lake Pavilion and other historical structures every night to promote traditional Chinese culture.

The traditions and customs of the other five autumn solar terms – Autumn Begins, End of Heat, White Dews, Cold Dews and Frost Descends – are also celebrated at different sections of the malls during the event.