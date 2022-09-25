As high as 52.7 percent of children and minors in China have myopia, which affects 14.3 percent of children aged six.

As high as 52.7 percent of children and minors in China have myopia, which affects 14.3 percent of children aged six, 35.6 percent of primary school students and 71.1 percent of middle school schools.

For high school students, the percentage is 80.5, medical experts said over the weekend, when a myopia prevention and control campaign began in the city.

Pre-school is the most important period for myopia prevention, as medical checks found about 45 percent of children aged six had lost hyperopia reserve, which means such children have a higher risk for myopia.

"Normally, six-year-old children should have 100 to 150 degrees of such reserve," said Dr Yang Zhikuan, a member of the national expert speech group on myopia prevention and control.

"But a lack of outdoor activity, too long and too early screen exposure and other unhealthy life habits have used up all the reserve beforehand.



"So parents must arouse awareness and help their children adopt proper habits."

Though the prevalence of myopia among local children and youngsters between six and 18 years old dropped by 1.2 percent in 2021, the first drop in the past 30 years, medical experts said there was a higher risk for myopia due to longer computer use and online schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children also have less outdoor activities.

There is a possibility for a relapse under such circumstance. Parents, children, schools, medical facilities and the government should arouse awareness, experts said.

The campaign, which was launched by the Shanghai Children Foundation and Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, will organize various educational events to promote myopia knowledge among children and parents on eye-care habits in life and study.

"Parents should take children for checks whenever symptoms are detected for early intervention," Yang said. "Moreover, it is important to take children for myopia screening at least two times a year to monitor eye problems for early diagnosis and early treatment."