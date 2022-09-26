COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections, 22 imported cases

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 11 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no new locally transmitted infections, 19 imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 13 from Ethiopia.



The second to fourth patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 14 from the United States on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on September 18 from Canada.

The sixth and seventh patients are both Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from China's Taiwan on the same flight.

The eighth and ninth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 22 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 10th to 14th patients, all Chinese, and the 15th patient, an American, arrived at the local airport on September 23 from the US on the same flight.

The 16th and 17th patients are both Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Malaysia.

The 18th patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Japan.

The 19th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 292 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from Canada.



The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 23 from South Korea.

All cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 106 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to September 25, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 754 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,392 imported cases, 5,277 have been discharged upon recovery and 115 are still hospitalized.