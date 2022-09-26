Exposing teens to lives of the handicapped

A project sponsored by the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation and Menggongfang Coffee Shop will have middle school students working at a cafe during the National Day holiday.

Have you ever imaged learning how to make a cup of coffee from handicapped baristas? It's more than a special coffee experience, it's a new way to help handicapped people.

A project sponsored by the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation and Menggongfang Coffee Shop will have middle school students working at a cafe on Qihe Road in the Pudong New Area during the upcoming National Day holiday.

Ti Gong

It's the third event for the project initiated by Wei Lai, a middle school student in Shanghai.



"I almost became deaf when I was a child, so I'm always concerned about the lives of disabled people," said Wei. "This project can help more teenagers get involved in the cafe and be part of the project caring for the handicapped."

There are already 50 middle school students who have signed up for the coming event, Wei added.

Menggongfang is a unique coffee shop where the employees are mentally challenged. The coffee shop not only offers them a job but a place to communicate with the outside world.

Ti Gong

"Many children may appear to be slow, but they are actually quite talented in some way, such as our barista Haohao. Although he is mentally challenged, he won second prize in the competition for disabled baristas. He'll be one of the teachers in the project," Liu Jin, director of the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, told Shanghai Daily. "You just have to learn how to reach out to their hearts.



"Most people know little about the lives of handicapped people, so there is a gap. We want to break the gap via the project. They have a lot to teach the youngsters as well."

Students will learn coffee-making skills and help their handicapped co-workers make the business grow.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 resurgence, Menggongfang faced serious difficulties. However, it will reopen with the help of the project during the National Day holiday.