News / Metro

Exposing teens to lives of the handicapped

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0
A project sponsored by the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation and Menggongfang Coffee Shop will have middle school students working at a cafe during the National Day holiday.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-27       0

Have you ever imaged learning how to make a cup of coffee from handicapped baristas? It's more than a special coffee experience, it's a new way to help handicapped people.

A project sponsored by the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation and Menggongfang Coffee Shop will have middle school students working at a cafe on Qihe Road in the Pudong New Area during the upcoming National Day holiday.

Exposing teens to lives of the handicapped
Ti Gong

Wei Lai (right), a middle school student, learning how to make a cup of coffee from Shen Cheng, a handicapped barista.

It's the third event for the project initiated by Wei Lai, a middle school student in Shanghai.

"I almost became deaf when I was a child, so I'm always concerned about the lives of disabled people," said Wei. "This project can help more teenagers get involved in the cafe and be part of the project caring for the handicapped."

There are already 50 middle school students who have signed up for the coming event, Wei added.

Menggongfang is a unique coffee shop where the employees are mentally challenged. The coffee shop not only offers them a job but a place to communicate with the outside world.

Exposing teens to lives of the handicapped
Ti Gong

The first cup of coffee made by Wei Lai at Menggongfang

"Many children may appear to be slow, but they are actually quite talented in some way, such as our barista Haohao. Although he is mentally challenged, he won second prize in the competition for disabled baristas. He'll be one of the teachers in the project," Liu Jin, director of the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, told Shanghai Daily. "You just have to learn how to reach out to their hearts.

"Most people know little about the lives of handicapped people, so there is a gap. We want to break the gap via the project. They have a lot to teach the youngsters as well."

Students will learn coffee-making skills and help their handicapped co-workers make the business grow.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 resurgence, Menggongfang faced serious difficulties. However, it will reopen with the help of the project during the National Day holiday.

Exposing teens to lives of the handicapped
Ti Gong

A blackboard in the coffee shop. The handicapped receptionist changes the figure on the blackboard that records the number of customers who have visited the shop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
National Day holiday
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     