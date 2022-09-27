No more COVID-19 risky areas in Shanghai from Wednesday

Shanghai will have no COVID-19 medium- and high-risk areas from Wednesday, a milestone in the city's recent fight against the novel coronavirus.

Imaginechina

Lockdown will be lifted on the city's last high-risk area in Liantang Town of suburban Qingpu District after midnight Tuesday.

"It means the entire city will enter the regular COVID-19 prevention and control stage," the local government announced on its official WeChat account.

A 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report or a 24-hour test proof is still required for visiting local public places and using public transport.

Residents are asked to keep wearing masks, maintaining social distance and ensuring personal hygiene.

They are advised to spend the weeklong holiday of the National Day, which begins on Saturday, within Shanghai and avoid traveling outside the city, unless it is absolutely necessary.

The State Council, China's cabinet, has stipulated that travelers must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report to take planes and trains as well as inter-provincial coaches and ships through the end of October.

It has also noted that regular screening is "necessary" for all regions, even those without COVID-19 infections at present.

Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 infections for four consecutive days.