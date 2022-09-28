News / Metro

Welcome to the driverless park in Jiading

Check out the driverless cars playing different roles at the Shanghai Auto Expo Park in Jiading District.
Ti Gong

A driverless sanitation vehicle works on a street inside the park.

Welcome to a driverless world at the Shanghai Auto Expo Park in Jiading District.

A demonstration zone opened at the expo park on Tuesday, showcasing driverless cars playing different roles, varying from sweeping, delivery to retail services.

A driverless-sweeping vehicle is drawing the maximum attention. With technological advances like "intellisense" on different sweeping scenes and "smart recognition" of different types of trash, it can pick up more than 1,200 grams of trash per square meter, which is about the workload of six sanitation workers.

To cut carbon emissions, the vehicle is powered entirely by renewable energy, thanks to the use of sophisticated adaptive technologies.

The driverless experience is built on 3.8 kilometers of semi-open roads at the park, with 1.2 kilometers now operational and the remainder expected to be finished by the end of the year.

When ready, the zone will allow residents and tourists to ride in driverless vehicles.

The opening of the experience zone intends to enrich the intelligent connected car testing scenarios while also providing reference and safety assurance on the regular and steady operation of driverless vehicles.

Ti Gong

A driverless vehicle for retail service

Ti Gong

A driverless vehicle for urban management use

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
