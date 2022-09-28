News / Metro

Railway trips around the Delta proves popular for the holiday

Shanghai's railway stations are expecting increased traffic for the National Day holiday. Pandemic prevention will be in effect, with passengers traveling to popular destinations.
Ti Gong

The waiting hall of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station

The Yangtze River Delta region is expecting more than 20 million railway passenger trips during the upcoming weeklong National Day holiday starting from October 1, the China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

Among those, Shanghai is predicted to see 3.05 million railway trips, about 80 percent of last year's number.

The railway travel rush is predicted to last for 11 days – from September 28 to October 8, with peak flow occurring on October 1, the first day of the holiday when over 500,000 passengers are anticipated to depart from Shanghai.

To reduce traffic pressure, more trains will run to popular destinations, including Shanghai to Hangzhou, Hefei, Nanchang, Fuzhou and Xuzhou.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Yangtze River Delta railway will strictly follow pandemic control and prevention measures.

Passengers must show a negative PCR test report taken within 48 hours and their green code, before entering the railway stations.

They are also reminded to wear masks while riding, maintain good personal hygiene, cooperate with temperature and health code checks, and learn about the pandemic control measures of their destination cities.

Moreover, passengers who arrive in Shanghai must also have a negative PCR test report taken within 48 hours and a green code, to leave the railway stations.

Ti Gong

A staff member helps a passenger at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

