Salute to community workers: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 6
20:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-28 0
This episode records community workers' dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 battle in Shanghai.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in early March, community workers in Shanghai have well played their leading roles at the grassroots level, making great contributions to the final victory.
This episode records these front-line workers' dedication and devotion during the COVID-19 battle.
