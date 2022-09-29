News / Metro

Sunny start to Shanghai's October holiday

Shanghai is likely to kick off the weeklong October holiday on a hot and sunny note, but will likely return to wet and cool days by October 7.
The weather forecasters have predicted a sunny and hot start to the weeklong National Day holiday in Shanghai from October 1 but wet and cool days from October 4 to 7.

The first three days of the holiday from Saturday will be bright, with temperatures higher than in the previous years. The hottest temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, which was the highest recorded by the Xujiahui Weather Station on October 2, 1984, since the city began keeping meteorological records in 1873.

A cold front is likely to hit the city, bringing rain and winds, on October 4. The temperature is expected to drop by 11 to 13 degrees between October 3 and 5.

In general, the city's air quality will be favorable during the holiday, with the exception of a brief period of light pollution on the night of October 3 and the day of October 4.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid congregating, maintain social distance, and ensure personal cleanliness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
