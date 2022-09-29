Experts provide CPR and AED training on World Heart Day

The Shanghai Medical Association's cardiology branch teamed up with medical experts to carry out lectures and livestreaming programs explaining how to prevent cardiac arrest.

About 550,000 people die of cardiac arrest in the nation annually, which means some 1,500 people every day. There is one person falling on the ground every minute and 87 percent of such events take place outside a hospital.

The survival rate is less than 1 percent if the incidents take place outside a medical facility due to a delayed rescue. As such, it is important to promote knowledge and skills on emergency measures and install more life-saving equipment in the public, experts said on Thursday, World Heart Day. The theme this year is "use heart for every heart."

To arouse public awareness and promote knowledge on heart health, the Shanghai Medical Association's cardiology branch teamed up with medical experts to carry out lectures and livestreaming programs explaining how to prevent cardiac arrest and apply proper first aid.

The first four minutes after the heart stops beating is the golden time for rescue or there will be permanent damage to the brain.

The survival rate is 90 percent if a person receives cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic external defibrillator (AED) in the first minute. The survival rate drops by 10 percent for every subsequent minute. The mortality rate is almost 100 percent if the rescue is conducted after 10 minutes, experts said.

Doctors from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital launched a CPR and AED training at its outpatient clinic on Thursday, showing people how to perform CPR and use AED and the proper steps under such emergency circumstances.

"AEDs are widely installed in the West and now the life-saving tool is also seen in public places in China. They can play a critical role during emergencies, but many people don't know how to use them, which is actually a simple tool operated under its direction," said Shen Chengxing, director of the hospital's cardiology department. "Quick rescue is the only way to give people a chance of survival. Cardiac arrest can take place anytime and anywhere. It happens suddenly and can't be anticipated, so installing more AEDs and promoting CPR and AED training is the only way. After training, everyone can be a life saver."

A woman said AEDs are not as complicated as she has thought after watching an expert's demonstration, so she will give a helping hand if she sees a person suffering from cardiac arrest.

"I will be so grateful if my efforts can save a person's life," she said.

Dr Qian Juying from Zhongshan Hospital said people over 40 years old, smokers and those with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, a family history of coronary disease, high hyperlipidemia and high-fat diets are at risk for coronary disease and should receive early screenings and keep healthy lifestyles to prevent serious heart issues.

"There are various methods for coronary disease detection. People with risk factors or suspicious symptoms must visit a hospital for checkups, diagnosis and treatment to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest," Qian said.