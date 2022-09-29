News / Metro

Service stations provide meal plans for elderly residents

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
As Jing'an loses some of its traditional eateries in favor of fancier restaurants, services stations are providing elderly residents with cheap and traditional breakfast options.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
Service stations provide meal plans for elderly residents
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Senior citizens try Shanghai's "big four" breakfast combo.

Ms Zhang walked briskly to a lively community rendezvous for a taste of childhood memories on Thursday morning.

Zhang, in her 70s, had a special breakfast with her friends and neighbors at the community eldercare service station in the Jing'an Temple Subdistrict.

The site, on 766 Changle Road, is nextdoor to the alley where she lives. But on that particular day, she woke up earlier than usual, anxious to try the new breakfast menu, especially the Shanghai "big four" breakfast combo – soy milk, dabing (big flatbread), youtiao (fried dough sticks) and cifan (glutinous rice balls).

"They taste so good," Zhang told Shanghai Daily, brimming with excitement. "It brought back childhood memories. I feel so touched."

Service stations provide meal plans for elderly residents
SHINE

Senior citizens line in queues to get their breakfast.

The downtown Jing'an Temple Subdistrict has over 15,000 people over the age of 60, which accounts for nearly 44 percent of its population. Hence, elder-care has always been a top priority on the local government's agenda, especially meal supply.

In 2006, the subdistrict pioneered an initiative providing three meals a day to local senior citizens for low prices.

In recent years, fancier eateries have emerged, replacing corner stalls in downtown streets. So the service station introduced a new menu for local elderly residents, to access a cheap and traditional breakfast.

Other than the "big four" breakfast, xiaolongbao (steamed buns), millet congee with sliced sea cucumbers, and congyou banmian (scallion noodles), are among other signature Shanghai dishes available.

The new menu was officially revealed on Thursday, and it requires reservations in advance.

Shanghai is among the first aging cities in China, with the aging population at over 36 percent by the end of last year. Between January and August last year, 44 comprehensive senior service centers, and 175 canteens were built in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     