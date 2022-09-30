News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 local infections, 22 imported patients

All local cases are close contacts of an infection in another province. They tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, six local asymptomatic infection, 14 imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

All cases are close contacts of an infection in another province. They tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 20 from Japan.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the United Kingdom via Austria.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a French national who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from South Korea.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Singapore.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Thailand.

The eighth and ninth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from the US on the same flight.

The 10th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Germany.

The 11th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Tonga via New Zealand.

The 12th and 13th patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Germany on the same flight.

The 14th patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from the UK via Denmark.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 217 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 24 from the US.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from France.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 26 from Singapore.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Japan.

The sixth and seventh cases are both Spanish who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from Spain.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 27 from the UK via the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 272 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 18 confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to September 29, there were altogether 171 local confirmed cases, and 195 were discharged upon recovery. A total of 761 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,451 imported cases, 5,319 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
