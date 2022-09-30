Bringing back green nature: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 8
15:40 UTC+8, 2022-09-30 0
This episode features the Laogang Renewable Resources Recycling Center in the Pudong New Area, a key site for the disposal of city household waste.
It can incinerate 3 million tons of waste per year to produce 1.6 billion kwh of electricity. It has become the world's biggest household waste incinerator.
Source: SHINE
