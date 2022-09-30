News / Metro

'Aquarium tunnel' spruces up Suzhou Creek waterfront project

The 60-meter underpass has images of fish rippling through the deep blue sea, giving the illusion of walking in an underwater tunnel in an aquarium.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A pedestrian walkway below Changshou Road Bridge is decorated like an underwater tunnel in an aquarium.

An "aquarium tunnel" has appeared above Suzhou Creek in the latest waterfront facelift project in Jing'an District.

The 60-meter-long, 5-meter-wide specially designed pedestrian walkway passes under the Changshou Road Bridge.

The two sides have been double-glazed and decorated imaginatively with images of fishes rippling through the deep blue sea, giving the illusion of walking in an underwater tunnel in an aquarium.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bird's-eye view of Suzhou Creek

Nearby resident Shen Zhiying, in her 60s, compares the walkway to a free tourist attraction on his doorstep.

"I don't need to make a detour thanks to the passageway. Moreover, it's so beautiful," she said, then sighed.

"It used to be a slum area. But now you can see there are modern buildings, beautiful gardens and waterfront pathways."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man jogs along the waterfront area over a huge "mural" on the ground.

The revamp of Suzhou Creek's waterfront in Jing'an – the 4.7-kilometer northern bank from Yuanjing Road to the Henan Road M. Bridge and the 1.6-kilometer southern bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N. – was completed at the end of 2020.

Since then, Jing'an has been improving the greenery and light displays along the waterfront areas. In particular last year, Butterfly Bay Park was illuminated like an outdoor theater as dusk faded into night.

This year, more than 15,000 square meters of waterfront areas will be renovated to create more green spaces, sports and leisure facilities, according to the district's development plans.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
