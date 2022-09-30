News / Metro

Robot-assisted surgery builds artificial vagina for woman

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-30       0
The 30-year-old patient's reproductive system was underdeveloped due to a congenital disease that affects one in every 4,000 to 5,000 people.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-30       0
Robot-assisted surgery builds artificial vagina for woman
Ti Gong

Robot-assisted surgery is conducted to build an artificial vagina for a woman patient.

Local doctors have conducted a minimally-invasive robot-assisted surgery to build an artificial vagina for a woman with a deformed uterus and no vagina due to a congenital disease.

The 30-year-old woman was diagnosed with a congenitally deformed uterus at the age of 13, when she didn't experience menstruation like other girls. She was confirmed at age 20 as having an underdeveloped reproductive system, resulting in a very small uterus without a vagina.

She said the underlying condition caused her to have strong mental anxiety and seriously affected her life.

The woman visited Dr Wan Xiaoping from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital this month, where doctors confirmed she suffered from Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, a disorder that mainly affects the female reproductive system.

Patients suffering from the condition usually have an undeveloped or absent vagina and uterus, although the external genitalia are normal.

In a delicate operation, doctors decided on the robot-assisted procedure to "construct" a vagina by using the patient's sigmoid colon.

MRKH syndrome affects one in every 4,000 to 5,000 people. Victims can suffer both physical and psychological pressure due to a lack of certain organs inside the body.

"People with the syndrome suffer anxiety, depression and inferiority, and almost always question their identity as a female," Wan said.

"Surgery to treat their physical and mental trauma can help such patients enjoy a normal sexual life and improve their life quality," Wan added.

"The robot-assisted procedure helps the complicated surgery to be more accurate and safer."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     