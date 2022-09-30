News / Metro

Paintings capture city's great changes over the years

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-30       0
Hundreds of paintings about China's rapid development in the last decade are on display at the Fengxian District Museum during the National Day holiday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-30       0

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Some of the paintings created by freelancer artists for the exhibition.

    Ti Gong

Hundreds of paintings depicting China's rapid development in the last decade are on display at the Fengxian District Museum as one of the key local attractions during the weeklong National Day holiday, which begins on Saturday.

The exhibition, featuring 200 paintings created by Chinese freelance artists, is free to the public through November 29. An online exhibition hall has also been launched to offer a virtual tour.

The paintings are categorized into four sections: the landscape of China, urban-rural scenery, lives of Chinese people and portraits of all walks of life. They showcase the patriotism of the freelance artists and their intention to record social development in their art creations, according to the organizers.

The freelance artists include independent painters, cartoonists and television and film producers. They, along with other freelancers and members of the new economy and social organizations, are part of the country's "new social class."

The new class, which primarily emerged after the nation's reform and opening-up, have contributed a great deal to the country's development. There are about 150 million members of this new class, accounting for 11.5 percent of the nation's total population.

Paintings capture city's great changes over the years
Ti Gong

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available.

More than 1,800 artworks from domestic freelance artists were collected after the organizer began soliciting exhibits for the event, of which only 200 were selected and are on display at the museum.

Renowned cartoonist Gan Feng, better known by his pseudonym Murong Yindao, created serial cartoons titled "Our 70 Years" for the exhibition along with another local artist, Zhu Xiaohu.

Gan is famous for the cartoon dog Daodao, which is deemed a healing cartoon figure for people going through difficult times, while his partner Zhu created the Tiger Cafe in Shanghai several years ago.

The serial paintings depict the slice of life of a typical Shanghai family and display the great changes of the city during the last seven decades.

Visitors can also view other exhibitions at the museum during the holiday.

The museum, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, covers 20,000 square meters next to Jinhai Lake. It features permanent exhibitions about urban planning and the history of Fengxian, which gained its name in the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC) when early residents in the area offered help to an apprentice of Confucius.

Another exhibition depicts the history of its seawall, a listed historical site the city built in 1713 on the orders of the emperor. The flood barrier has contributed to the social and economic development of the city and part of it has been well preserved.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 29

Tickets: Free

Venue: Fengxian District Museum

Address: 333 Hupan Rd

Paintings capture city's great changes over the years
Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to enter the online exhibition hall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     