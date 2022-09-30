Promotions encourage holiday spending with art, pop-up markets and discounts

To promote retail, Shanghai is embracing holiday promotions combing art and food pop-ups, with deals and discounts across the city during the National Day holiday.

Local retailers and brands plan to leverage the upcoming weeklong National Day holiday that starts on Saturday to woo shoppers with plenty of offerings, ranging from food markets, art exhibitions to pop-up stores, and limited edition items.

An increasing number of brands are seeking integration of new services, shopping formats and new trendy products.

Over a dozen breakfast vans from local retailer Bailian Group's convenience chain EGO will be modified to offer different catering demands, that cover all consumption scenario during lunch and dinner hours.

Several EGO food trucks with special designs and seasonal themes will be stationed at central business districts and popular downtown spots through mid-October.

It also plans to develop new coffee flavors, packaged food using ingredients from Oatly's oat milk, as the two parties join hands to tap demands for new flavours and food, said Zhao Chenbin, CEO of EGO New Retail Co.

Co-marketing activities launched this summer have already brought the convenience store chain additional sales, with sales of tea and coffee drinks more than doubled from the same period last year.

Having seen the increasing preference for plant-based drinks it has also included Oatly's packaged drinks in EGO vending machines in downtown office buildings.

The food trucks have been designed to sell freshly prepared breakfast foods such as buns, fried dough sticks and congee that were once served only in more traditional stores.

The 2022 Art Plus Shanghai International Fair is to be held on the seventh floor in the Hall C of the Shanghai First Department Store.

The weeklong exhibition joins the landmark commercial complex at Shanghai's most popular pedestrian street, with local art institutions to bring shoppers and art fans together.

"This also marks our latest effort to enhance Shanghai's position as an international shopping hub, as we explore new ways to merge shopping and art, giving customers a new experience," said General Manager Zhao Weigang.

A total of 12 Singaporean food vendors are setting up pop-up stores in the catering section of Raffles City on the Bund through October 9.

They have offered some 50 snacks, seafood dishes and deserts in the City Mart area of the shopping center, for food lovers and those who want to experience Singapore's unique flavors and lifestyle.

Jointly launched by property developer CapitaLand and the Singpaore Tourism Board, a series of promotion activities will run through October and November, and bring local shoppers specialty food and beverage, personal care and smart home furniture items.

Various events and discounts are also offered at supermarket chains to leverage holiday spending.

ALDI's latest seasonal offerings featuring Chinese packaged food and groceries include dozens of locally specific snacks with particular regional flavors, such as specialty noodles from Suzhou and Shaanxi, packaged food and beverage that are suitable for outdoor trips.

It also offers a special foldable suitcase for members who purchase 599 yuan (US$86) worth of items through mid-October.