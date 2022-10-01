News / Metro

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
Shanghai, hailed as a city that never sleeps, has been ranked as the most vibrant city in China at night in an index released by Yicai Media.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-01       0
'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

People enjoy an outdoor movie screening at a terrace of CITIC Square.

Shanghai has spotted a niche in its nightlife activities – the terrace economy.

Shanghai, hailed as a city that never sleeps, was ranked as the most vibrant city in China at night, marked by a booming night landscape featuring twinkling neon, massive bars, and other nighttime experiences, according to an index released by Yicai Media last month.

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

People enjoy dining at a terrace of CITIC Square.

The "terrace economy" is especially booming in downtown Jing'an District.

The terrace economy encourages businesses such as restaurants and shopping malls to run enterprises such as outdoor dining and urban camping at terraces.

It is expected to bring out the best in current spaces in the crowded downtown areas, which fits in the trendy urban planning concept of a "vertical city" as well as "elevating" the nightlife economy to another level, according to the Jing'an Commerce Commission.

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

CITIC Square has 14 terraces and balconies.

The 22-year-old CITIC Square, one of the oldest high-end shopping malls on the bustling Nanjing Road W., has embraced the trend after the biggest renovation in history.

Last December, the mall reopened to the public as "a pixel city," according to the renowned architecture firm Kokaistudios.

Well-arranged glass walls on the façade appear like countless computer pixels, displaying a hi-tech image. Notably, the partially borderless mall features 14 large terraces and balconies, which, according to the General Manager Wu Jun, seamlessly integrates the city views and fuels the nightlife economy in a distinctive way.

HKRI Taikoo Hui, Jiuguang, UCCA and more commercial and cultural venues have also opened their terraces to the public.

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

An urban camping event at Jiuguang department mall

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

An outdoor concert at the Joy City mall in Jing'an.

'Terrace economy' brings city's nightlife to another level
Ti Gong

An urban camping event at Joy City mall in Jing'an against the backdrop of the mall's iconic Ferris Wheel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Nanjing Road
CITIC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     