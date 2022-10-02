News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local infections, 18 imported patients

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, four local asymptomatic infection, four imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The case who lives in Minhang District is a close contact of an infection in another province. The case tested positive during central quarantine after arriving in Shanghai.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of an infection in another province. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The third case is a close contact of a previous imported infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth case tested positive on arrival in Shanghai from other province.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 27 from the United States via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Germany.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from the US.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from Singapore via China's Hong Kong SAR.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 25 from the United Kingdom.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Canada.

The third to fifth cases are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 28 from Germany.

The sixth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from China's Taiwan.

The seventh case is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from the US.

The eighth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Germany.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from Singapore.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on September 29 from the US.

The 11th and 12th cases, both Chinese, and the 13th case, an American, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on September 30 from France.

The 14th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 30 from Japan.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 298 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 1, there were altogether 172 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and one is still hospitalized. A total of 768 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,476 imported cases, 5,344 have been discharged upon recovery and 132 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
