Cross-district marriage and divorce registration trial expands

Two more districts will be included in Shanghai's cross-district marriage and divorce registration trial from October 16, local civil affairs authorities have announced.

Two more districts will be included in Shanghai's cross-district marriage and divorce registration trial from October 16, local civil affairs authorities have announced.

Since September, in addition to having marriage or divorce registration in the districts where their Shanghai hukou is based, people can alternatively do it at centers in six districts – Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an, Putuo, Minhang and Songjiang; as well as the Pudong New Area under a new trial.

In total, 10,152 couples drew their marriage or divorce certificates at registration centers in the trialled districts and Pudong New Area over the past month, among which 1,373 involved cross-district registrations, according to Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

From October 16, Changning and Fengxian districts will be included in the trial.

In the past, local lovebirds who seek to tie the knot cannot select the registration centers at which to get married. Instead, they have to visit those in the districts where their Shanghai hukou, or household registration, is based.

In Shanghai, many people's living place and hukou address are not the same, making it inconvenient for their marriage or divorce registration. Also, marriage registration centers in the city vary in their environment with some providing personalized services in issuing certificates.

As more people move around within the city, there's a growing demand for cross-district marriage and divorce registration, with residents hoping to have it carried out in their working or living districts.

The reform aims to tackle the demand for couples to register their marriage near their residences or working units.

The trial will run through the end of November, and will be officially promoted citywide.

In the trial stage, the cross-district service will target only Chinese mainland citizens, and will be expanded gradually to all when the process is settled, the bureau said.

Reservations are currently needed for marriage and divorce registration services in the city. They can be made on Shanghai's one-stop government affairs service portal (https://zwdt.sh.gov.cn/govPortals/index.do), the Suishenban app, the WeChat account of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and the Alipay app.