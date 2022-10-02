Dedicated metro worker is the 'wheel deal' for all

Gao Yu deftly shuttling amidst large crowds on a self-balance scooter has become an iconic scene at Shanghai Metro's Hongqiao Railway Station.

Ti Gong

Gao Yu deftly shuttling amidst large crowds on a self-balance scooter has become an iconic scene at Shanghai Metro's Hongqiao Railway Station, one of the busiest in the city's intricate Metro network.

The 33-year-old director of the interchange station for Metro Line 2, 10 and 17 has been serving passengers on her scooter for more than a decade, including almost every Spring Festival and holiday.

The practice has helped to improve the work efficiency of subway staffers by 30 percent and shorten the response time to passengers by half. The satisfaction rate among the passengers reaches 98 percent at the station.

This been promoted to some other hub stations, such as the People's Square, of the city's Metro system, one of the longest in the world covering a total of over 830 kilometers by the end of 2021.

"As a CPC member from the grassroots and the front line, I will keep my original aspiration in mind and always adhere to the purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly," said Gao.

Gao has been elected as one of the over 70 Shanghai delegates from all walks of life for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which will be held in Beijing in mid-October.

"I am honored to be elected as the representative of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and I feel a great responsibility," she said.

"Shanghai is the birthplace of the party and the origin of its original aspiration. I will perform my duties faithfully, live up to my mission and make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"My proposals will focus on how to enhance the vocational skills of young people to cap the nation's requirements on transport development and digital transformation.

"I will also give suggestions on how to further improve the services at Metro stations and create a 'resilient subway' for a megacity like Shanghai."

Ti Gong

After graduating from the Nanjing Vocational Institute of Railway Technology in 2010, Gao was recruited as a service staffer at the station, where she has felt the beat of the metropolis from tens of thousands passengers flocking to the city from both home and abroad.

The Metro station at the Hongqiao Transport Hub, which includes a railway station, an airport and three Metro lines, handles more than 250,000 daily passengers on average and 500,000 a day during peak periods, such as the Spring Festival travel rush.

Gao had to answer a question from a passenger every half minute. She then proposed to use the scooter, on which she can move more swiftly and check who needs help from a higher position.

After the successful proposal, which turned the conventional window service mobile, Gao has kept giving suggestions to improve the facilities or services at the station.

The toilets, for instance, have been renovated and expanded with an additional cubicle for physically challenged and people with infants. One of toilets at the station was titled "the most beautiful" in Shanghai in 2019.

To reduce the waiting time for railway travelers transferring to the Metro, Gao proposed an integrated security check plan in November 2019 that allows the railway-Metro passengers to receive only a single security check at either station.

She visited more than 30 companies at the transport hub to ensure the safety and smooth cooperation between the railway and Metro operators.

Gao also initiated a program to accompany visual impaired children, many of whom take Metro Line 10 to the Shanghai School for Blind Children, the city's only such school near the Shuicheng Road Station of Line 10.

More than 8,000 Metro staffers on the line have taken part in the relay to safeguard the children for 11 years. They included Zhu Lingjun, the first blind postgraduate enrolled by the Fudan University early this year.

Since 2010, Zhu from Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province had to take the railway to Hongqiao and transfer to the Metro Line 10 to the school every day.

Zhu's mother asked Gao to leave Zhu alone at the beginning, because she did not think it was possible for Metro staffers to take care of Zhu every day. Her daughter had to be self-dependent.

"I promised to her mother that my colleague and I would do so for Zhu every day," Gao recalled.

Ti Gong

After the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Gao led her colleagues to work overtime at the station every day to ensure the coronavirus prevention rules were properly implemented. Thanks to her efforts, no passenger or staffer became infected at the station.

Lu Feng, the deputy director of station, recalled Gao and himself stood by at the empty station in February 2020, when most railway links to the city were suspended to contain the spread of the disease.

"Gao told us that we must keep safeguarding the station even if there was no passenger at all," Lu recalled.

"Every staffer felt a bit relieved during the peak of the pandemic when Gao stood beside us like a big sister."

Shanghai Metro has extended the operation hours to midnight during festivals to pick up late returning holiday makers since 2015.

Gao always works the last shift and makes sure every traveler can catch the last subway train by communicating with the railway operator.

Lu said that during the Spring Festival every year, Gao is always the last to leave on the Chinese New Year Eve and the first to arrive on the first day of the lunar New Year.

After the city emerged from its long lockdown in June, Gao designed the fastest route for transferring travelers from Hongqiao Airport and railway station, along which they can scan the venue code as well as receive temperature and PCR report checks more efficiently.

Gao and other service staffers kept shuttling among the passengers to prevent gathering or long queues at the entrances and exits.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Gao and her colleagues pleasantly found the festive travel rush has returned, almost to the same to the pre-resurgence level.

"I feel like witnessing the development of the Hongqiao area, which has become a world-class transport hub now," Gao said.

"The Metro station is just like the epitome of the city."

Ti Gong