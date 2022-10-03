News / Metro

The BBC's "Planet Earth II Live in Concert" comes to the Shanghai Children's Art Theater

Ti Gong

The "Planet Earth II Live in Concert" is performed at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

The BBC's "Planet Earth II Live in Concert" made its debut in Shanghai over the weekend, entertaining thousands with its audio-visual spectacular.

"Planet Earth II" was a documentary produced in 2016 by the BBC, which was praised for its miraculous exploration into Earth's iconic habitats with islands, mountains, jungles, deserts, grasslands and cities.

The background music created by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for the documentary was well acclaimed.

The live concert has also become a widely anticipated show around the world.

When the Shanghai Children's Art Theater received the copyright for the concert from the BBC, and invited the Shanghai Opera House Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House Chorus to perform the live show, tickets sold out over night.

Both their performances and footage shown on the 150-square-meter LED screen provided a breath-taking experience for audiences.

Ti Gong

The performances of the Shanghai Opera House Orchestra and Chorus with the 150-square-meter LED screen provided a breath-taking experience.

"I was impressed by the scene of many penguins on an island," said a boy after watching the show. "The penguin father ventures forward every day to dive into the sea to find food for his children. When the little penguins are well fed, the penguin mother goes out to look for food. Though they get injured sometimes, they keep working to help the family survive."

Shen Li, general manager of the Shanghai Children's Art Theater, said: "We've been trying our best to provide high-quality art for children and to provide a more global perspective. We hope this show can help children understand the Earth in a new way and feel the miraculous pulse of life."

Based on the idea of "respect and protection of nature," the theater also organized five activities, including bird-watching at the Houtan Wetland Park, experiencing the breeze at its terrace music studio on the bank of Huangpu River, and dressing up as animals in a car trunk sales event.

Ti Gong

Children go bird-watching at the Houtan Wetland Park.

Ti Gong

Children dress up as animals for the car trunk sales event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Oscar
