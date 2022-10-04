The volunteer from Pakistan: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 12

Volunteering brings happiness and satisfaction to Pakistani expat Habib-ur-Rehman and makes him feel needed by others.

Habib-ur-Rehman, a carpet dealer in Shanghai from Pakistan, has been a safety volunteer in Changning District for four years. The experience of volunteering brings him joy and satisfaction, and it makes him feel needed by others.

By the end of 2021, Shanghai had over 300,000 safety volunteers.

