Shanghai Party Secretary greets senior citizens on Double Ninth Festival

Shanghai's Party secretary Li Qiang sent greetings and heartfelt wishes to the city's elderly on China's Double Ninth Festival on Tuesday.



The festival, which falls on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar and is known as the Chongyang Festival, is a day when people pay their respects to senior citizens.

Li emphasized the city's progress in promoting high-quality elderly care and life services to senior citizens.



He also promised to make additional efforts to foster a more caring environment for the elderly, promote the traditional virtues of filial piety and respect for the elderly, and accelerate the implementation of public services for senior citizens.

