Fengxian District scenic sites closed for 3 days over COVID-19 precautions

  16:05 UTC+8, 2022-10-04       0
The Blue Sea Sands and Water Park and the kite flying field in the Bay Tourist Area in Shanghai's Fengxian District are closed for three days for pandemic control.
The Blue Sea Sands and Water Park and the kite flying field in the Bay Tourist Area in Shanghai's Fengxian District will be closed for three days, beginning today, for pandemic control.

According to the Shanghai Bihaijinsha Investment Development Co, the Fengxian District Bay Tourist Area is conducting temporary control on relevant sites within its administration in accordance with national and city epidemic prevention and control requirements.

The Blue Sea Sands and Water Park and the International Kite Flying Field are both closed until October 6. Visitors who have bought tickets can apply for refunds.

