UN endorses East China Normal University's Joint-Delta project

The Shanghai Science and Technology Commission-backed Joint-Delta project studies the challenges in estuaries and coasts due to climate change and human activities.
Scientists from multiple countries conducted intensive field campaigns during the extreme summer drought in the Yangtze Estuary and the flooding in the Indus Delta in Pakistan and the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta in Bangladesh.

The Joint International Laboratory of Deltas at East China Normal University is one of the 31 new initiatives that are endorsed by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development program, the university announced on Tuesday.

The Joint-Delta project is the second initiative led by China's State Key Laboratory of Estuarine and Coastal Research to be endorsed by the UN Ocean Decade. The first was the Mega-Delta program, which was approved in June 2021.

The Joint-Delta project, which began on January 19 of this year, is affiliated with the Mega-Delta program and is funded by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission to investigate the challenges in estuaries and coasts caused by climate change and human activities, such as storm surges, flooding, coastal erosion, ecological degradation, and public health damage.

Joint-Delta is an international project that collaborates with leading institutions from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Romania, and other countries. It is based on the research achievements and international cooperation of the State Key Laboratory of Estuarine and Coastal Research. Its goal is to become a place where partner institutions can share and exchange information and serve the needs of partner countries in areas like preventing and dealing with disasters, protecting the environment, and improving public health.

As part of the Joint-Delta project, scientists from partner countries spent a lot of time in the field in 2022 during the extreme summer drought at the Yangtze Estuary and flooding at the Indus Delta in Pakistan and the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta in Bangladesh.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
