Kunqu Opera performers enthrall visitors at Guyi Garden

In the midst of the sweet-scented osmanthus and the enchanting autumn scenery, Kunqu Opera performers delighted the audience at Jiading District's historical Guyi Garden.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Beautiful Kunqu Opera performance at Guyi Garden

The Kunqu Opera performers wowed the audience on Tuesday at Guyi Garden, a Jiangnan-style (regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) classic garden with a 500-year history in Jiading District, as they strived to promote traditional Chinese culture and tourism.

The Peony Pavilion, one of the most enduring classics in the Chinese opera repertory by Ming Dynasty playwright Tang Xianzu (1550-1616), was staged amid the fragrance of sweet-scented osmanthus and the enchanting autumn scenery of the classic garden, allowing people to experience the charm of traditional Chinese opera and Kunqu art.

People can read four e-version books about Kunqu's history and art forms by scanning a QR code at the scene.

More traditional Chinese opera performances will be held in the future, according to the garden's operator.

The garden will be transformed into the city's first park dedicated to intangible cultural heritage.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Kunqu Opera performance at Guyi Garden

It will become a venue for Shanghai residents to experience traditional Chinese culture and the beauty of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage.

During the National Day holiday, the garden will host a variety of activities.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage are demonstrating the old craft of making tubu (homespun cloth) clothing and bags, Nanxiang Xiaolong (small steamed buns known for their tasty pork filling), and brick carving. During the holiday, there is also a guofeng bazaar (traditional Chinese fashion).

In the future, the garden will host a variety of cultural activities such as Jiangnan culture forums, intangible cultural heritage experience classes, and guofeng markets to bring intangible cultural heritage into residents' daily lives and polish Shanghai's traditional cultural brands.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The performance attracted many visitors.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Kunqu Opera performance is staged at Guyi Garden

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The performance was staged at the Yiye Pavilion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
