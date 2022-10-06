Shanghai's train stations prepare for a passenger influx

With the weeklong National Day holiday coming to an end, Shanghai railway authorities are preparing for an influx of incoming passengers.

As the weeklong National Day holiday comes to an end, Shanghai railway stations are bracing for more inbound travelers.

According to China Railway Shanghai Group, up to 396,000 passengers may arrive at the train terminals in the city on Thursday.



On Saturday, the first day of the holiday, more than 507,000 people boarded trains departing Shanghai.



Local authorities on Thursday announced that 25 additional trains will run from Shanghai to neighboring destinations like Anhui, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.



Railway operators said they are collaborating with local transportation service providers to ensure that commuters use the appropriate mode of public transit on arrival.



Before entering the train stations and upon arrival, passengers must show a negative PCR test report within 48 hours and their green health code.

